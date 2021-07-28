From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra,(IPOB) has threatened a total lockdown of the South East States on or before August 9th,2021 if their leader,Nnamdi Kanu is not released from detention.

In a statement released through the Head of Directorate of IPOB,Chika Edoziem ,it noted that the lockdown will commence on August 9,2021 if Kanu is not released unconditionally.

Edoziem further stated that the lockdown will commence only on Mondays till Kanu is released. He pointed out that the measure is aimed at Kanu’s release hale and hearty.

“The Directorate of the Indigenous People of Biafra ,demand herewith an unconditional release of our leader ,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before the 8th of August ,2021,failing which we shall commence a weekly lockdown of Biafra land starting on Monday 9th of August .

” For the avoidance of doubt ,the total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally .

“This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure our leader is released hale and hearty . It is completely unacceptable to IPOB to allow our leader remain in the hands of the enemy up to October ,2021.” Edoziem stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.