From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, said the harassment, arrest and detention of Biafra and Oduduwa self-determination agitators would not deter them.

It also said the only solution to Nigeria’s political and ethnic crises was to conduct a referendum, which would allow the indigenous peoples decide if they wanted to remain in Nigeria or not.

MASSOB, in a statement by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, disclosed that its legal team had finalised plans to drag the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government before the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherland.

The pro-Biafra group called on the United Nations, African Union, United States of America, the G-8 Nations and the international human rights organisations to save the indigenous people of Biafra from political annihilation by sanctioning Nigeria for her human rights abuses and the terrorist activities of the Fulani reportedly backed by Buhari’s Government.

It said the atrocious acts of the Nigerian government had led to the killings, unlawful arrest, abductions, torture and detentions of innocent Biafra agitators.

MASSOB warned that nothing harmful should happen to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and other Biafra/Oduduwa freedom agitators that were being held, tortured, starved and denied medical attentions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.