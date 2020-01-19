Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has kept the security agencies in doubt on whether he would attend his parents’ funeral ceremony or not.

This is as the burial date has been slated for February, 14, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day celebration worldwide.

“The great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide wish to announce to the world, particularly Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom and with regard to the protocol of the Afaraukwu Eze-in-Council that 14th of February, 2020 will be the burial date of our leader’s parents at Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu’s Palace in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia Abia State. The burial ceremony will begin with procession and preparations in line with ancient customs and traditions,” IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said in a statement.

The statement noted further that the group would not disclose to anyone if Kanu would be attending his parents, burial ceremony, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife who allegedly according to the family died as a result of trauma after soldiers raided their Afaraukwu residence in Umuahia.

“IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader to this event. However, arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.

“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period is yet to be finalised and as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect. IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future” it noted.

The family has announced that the ceremony will begin with a procession according to the customs and traditions of the people.

He, however, maintained that IPOB is a peaceful movement and hopes to continue with the approach until Biafra is completely restored.

“We are inviting every media outlet, local and international, print and electronic to be present in Isiama-Afaraukwu on that day” The statement concludes.