Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has kept Nigerian security agencies in doubt on whether or not he would attend his parents funeral ceremony.

In a statement by IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful and obtained by Sunday Sun, the controversial separatist leader maintains that he will not disclose to anyone if he would be attending his parents funeral ceremony. Kanu’s parents – father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu (JP) and mother Ugoeze Nnenne Kanu – according to the family died as a result of trauma after soldiers raided their Afaraukwu residence in Umuahia, Abia State.

Meanwhile, the date for the funeral has been slated for February, 14, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day celebration worldwide.

The family has announced that the ceremony will begin with a procession according to the customs and tradition of the people.

According to the statement by Powerful:

“IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader to this event. However, arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.”

The IPOB spokesman said that their movement is peaceful and hopes to maintain its approach until their dream of an Igbo ethnostate (Biafra) is restored.

“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period are yet to be finalised and, as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect. IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future.

“We are inviting every media outlet, local and international, print and electronic to be present in Isiama-Afaraukwu on that day,” the statement concludes.