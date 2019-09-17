Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles ambassador and former national team captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has launched a body-wellness kit, named Papilo-body wellness.

The posture corrector, according to Kanu, is manufactured to keep in good body shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“I’m introducing this product to everyone. It is for both athletes and other professionals such as bankers, lawyers and even the elderly who sit for a long time.

“The kit is N10, 000 and we have it in stores, shops, and hospitals all over the world. We also have a special price for the distributors who want it in bulk.

“It can also be ordered online at www.amarakanu.com and it would be delivered in no time at your doorstep,” the former Arsenal and Inter Milan striker assured.

He revealed that he is a testimony to the product as it has worked perfectly for him, saying “I travel a lot and after my travels, my body tends to stiffen but the kit has kept me in shape since I started using it.”

The two-time African footballer of the year, who is UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, won 86 caps and scored 13 goals for Nigeria.

Kanu also won a UEFA Champions League medal, a UEFA Cup medal, three FA Cup Winners Medals, the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, and an Olympic gold medal.