From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has tackled the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) for criticising Igbo leaders’ call on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant unconditional release to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi had last Friday led Igbo elders to visit the President in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa where they among other issues sued for amnesty for Kanu and other detained Igbo youths.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The CNG asked the President to ignore the request of the high-powered delegation.

But MASSOB viewed the reaction of the northern group as an attack on the Igbo nation, saying the coalition was unpatriotic, parasitic and insensitive.

A statement by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Edeson Samuel said they will never go unpunished.

It said MASSOB would always see CNG as bunch of cowards, charlatans and street boys that was always at the service of the Fulani northern oligarchy and their mission of enthroning Islamic fundamentalsm in Nigeria.

MASSOB said: “They are working for the northern based Islamic terrorist organizations including the Fulani herdsmen, Fulani bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP and president Muhammed Buhari led federal government.

“The Suleiman Abdul-led CNG has failed to call for the arrest of Sheik Gummi who has been negotiating, dining and speaking for terrorist criminals and bandits that are killing, kidnapping and causing genocide in northern Nigeria.

“MASSOB also condemned the illegal military invasion of Umuchite village in Obeagu Odume autonomous community of Aninri LGA last week.

“It will be recalled that the combine team of Nigeria security personnel stormed the community with four armoured cars, seven army hilux vans, five mobile police hilux vans and three DSS black jeeps in executing the order of inflicting psychological and traumatic pains on the citizens.

“On the arrival of the Nigeria combined security agents in Umuchite village, they start shooting sporadically for about six hours creating fears and pandemonium before they leave.

“Their insensitive and primitive unprofessional displays have thrown the community in an emergency mourning because three women among those that suffered psychological trauma have died.

“Nigeria army are the chief agents of untimely deaths sent to Igbo land for depopulation of our people.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .