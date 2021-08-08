From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, said all schools, markets, commercial banks and offices in the state will open tomorrow.

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had declared Monday 9 a sit-at-home day in Southeast to protest the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government.

However, Governor Umahi, in stout denunciation of the IPOB declaration, said it was wrong to draw the state backward economically by observing unnecessary sit-at-home, adding that it was doing everything possible to uplift the economic status of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze and made available to Sunday Sun.

The statement read in part: “Ebonyi State Government is presently doing everything possible to develop the state across all sectors – education, security, health, agriculture, human capital development, infrastructure, and so on. It is inconsequential to draw the state backward through temporary deactivation of her economic activities in the guise of a sit-at-home order.

“To this end, the governor wishes to inform the general public that Monday, August 9, 2021, is a working day, just like every other working day in the state. Markets, banks, schools, etc. will operate normally.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.