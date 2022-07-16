From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has frowned at the reduction of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s visiting time with his family and friends at the Department of State Service(DSS) custody from two hours to 30 minutes.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful at the weekend noted that Kanu is hardly allowed time to interact with his family members and lawyers contrary to the Court Order granted by Binta Nyako.

“Justice Binta made a Court Order that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be visited twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays by his lawyers, family members and visitors of his choice. We want to make it known to all and sundry that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is now being allowed to see his visitors for only 30 minutes in contravention of the competent court Order that approved 2 hours per visit by his lawyers and family members.

“We want to remind DSS of their required obligations some of which are to abide by stipulated Court Orders and procedures in handling all matters associated with Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so as to minimise unforseen circumstantial consequences should anything goes wrong.” Powerful said.

He added “The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 8 June 1977 contain a number of provisions that absolutely prohibits torture and other cruel and inhuman treatment that DSS mated on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other individuals especiall IPOB members.

“If anything goes wrong with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria’s DSS solitary confinement or custody they will know that IPOB members are not push over, and the consequences will leave for generations.” Powerful warned.

Similarly, the group has reiterated that it wont accept any form of staged managed attack on its leader in his custody. “May we reemphasize that we’ll not accept any stage-managed attack by DSS agents targeted at Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have earlier pointed out such stunt upon reception of Intel by M-Branch.

“Using the brand names of your diverse industries (Terrorists/Bandits) interchangeably upon every state-sponsored terror activities is no longer fashionable and not accepted to us as well as to the International Community.” Powerful stated.