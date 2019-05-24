Former Super Eagles leggy forward, Nwankwo Kanu has given a pat on the back to the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe.

Nwankwo, who spoke during the Governor Akinwumi Ambode “Thank You” game played at the Agege soccer temple, described Egbe’s firm as Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit, even as he urged federal and state governments to partner with him to change the face of Nigerian football pitches.

“Monimichelle is simply number one in Africa. I am proud of him and what he is doing to change the face of our stadia. His jobs are world class and I would want him to be given the job of re-grassing the national stadium pitches in Abuja and Lagos, so that Eagles can return to their traditional home,” Kanu said.

Kanu in the African legends versus Naija Legends game was his old self, as he dazzled fans to the best of football, with some fans jokingly recommending that Rohr should take him and the trio of Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Emma Amuneke and Garba Lawal to the Egypt 2019 Nations Cup.

After scoring Naija Legends opener in the 4-4 thriller, the commentator described his combination with Jay Jay as “Network that never fails.”

It would be noted that Monimichelle handled the Enyimba Stadium Aba, the Samson Siasia Stadium pitch, as well as the Aper Aku stadium, Makurdi and Karkanda Stadium, Katsina pitches. Monimichelle is at the moment re-grassing the Onikan Stadium pitch in Lagos.