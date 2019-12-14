Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ex-Super Eagles legend and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sports to Imo State Governor, Mr. Kanu Nwankwo and the state Commissioner for Education,Viola Onwuliri at the weekend met and agreed to revitalise school sports in the state.

According to Onwuliri, the idea would curb the incessant cases of youth restiveness, upsurge in cultism and other social vices witnessed in State Schools in the last 8 years.

She said “all these were largely due to the dearth of active sports programmes in the curriculum.

“The Ministry of Education shall liaise with the Imo State Sports Commission and the SSA on Sports, to revive the culture of active sports in our school curriculum, which hitherto had been neglected by the immediate past administration. Onwuliri said.

She added “The mental and physical development of youths in Imo is a top priority of the Rebuild Imo Government. And that objective shall be pursued with every vigour and sense of responsibility”.