From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and other detained agitators in the country, would receive God’s mercy this year.

The cleric stated this in his New Year message delivered at the crossover night service at Adoration Ground, Emene, where he appealed to fellow priests to stop castigating him for blessing the Biafran agitator.

Mbaka prayed for Kanu and other agitators under incarceration in various prisons, saying he considered the IPOB leader as his son.

“I’m begging my fellow priests to stop condemning me for praying for Nnamdi Kanu. I am not closing any priest’s mouth and nobody should close my own. If I use my mouth to bless Nnamdi Kanu and you don’t like it, please use your own mouth to curse him. Leave me to bless him. I see Nnamdi Kanu as my son. Every Igbo man and woman is my child. You may not understand the spiritual authority I have on this land. If as a church, we can be praying for Nigeria in distress, nobody can stop us from praying for Nnamdi Kanu and our brothers in distress. This year will be for Kanu and those held for agitations. God will show them mercy this year.”

The cleric in his Saturday message denied urging Nigerians to vote President Muhamamdu Buhari in 2015.

He said he only revealed a revelation he received that Buhari would win the poll against Goodluck Jonathan who was the president then.

“When I was saying that Buhari would be President, there was nobody I told to vote Buhari. People were quoting me out of context. I said it was revealed to me that Buhari would be President (in 2015), does that mean I said you should vote him? It is vision, but I said if he begins to mess up, that I will attack him. It is in the tape. And he messed up and I started attacking him,” he said.

He also alleged plot to assassinate him after his clash with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in May last year.

“The day you people protested in Enugu while searching for me, it was the night that they would have killed me already.”