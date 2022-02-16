From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital, observed a sit-at-home protest in apparent solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whose alleged terrorism case preferred against by the Federal Government continued Wednesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, FCT.

Our correspondent who went round the metropolis of Owerri about 9 am today observed that most traders locked up their shops, even banks along the popular Banks locked their entrance gates.

There was light vehicular traffic in the state metropolis as very few vehicles, especially public transport buses, could be seen on the major roads.

It was also observed that security agents especially the police were also not on the roads.

However, it was gathered that in Orlu that most residents and traders remained at home to avoid being in harm’s way.

Boniface Ogbonna , a resident of Isieke in Awo – Omama in Oru – East council of Imo state . Ogbonna who spoke with our Correspondent on phone disposed of that most people is just at home to avoid falling victims to gunmen.

‘People are just sitting at home and even traders did not open their shops to observe the sit-at-home today as Nnamdi Kanu’s case comes up today in court. But you should know that every Monday people in Orlu zone observe sit-at-home.’