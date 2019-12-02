Nnamdi Kanu, leader of separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday said that a team of police and military personnel invaded the home of his lawyer in Anambra State.

In a statement issued by Kanu and published by The Punch, he said: “Confirmed reports indicate that a combined team of Nigeria Police and military assassination squad invaded the home of my lawyer in Oraifite, Anambra State this morning Monday in a bid to kill him and his family.

“Sadly three innocent Biafrans were killed by this invading force at his residence.

“This comes on the heel of yet another killing of two IPOB family members who were peacefully gathering in Arondizuogu on Sunday December 1. Their bodies are still in the morgue.

“Police and army must know that the time is fast approaching when British diplomatic clout and protection may not be enough to shield them from the consequences of their daily crimes against innocent Biafrans.

“Attacking the home of my lawyer is a step too far.”

Kanu added that “there is a United Nations Mission, US Embassy, British High Commission and other highbrow foreign diplomatic presence in Nigeria, who should take note of these ugly developments and convey same to their home countries.

“It is their responsibility to ensure this wanton brutality, lawlessness and anarchy are duly noted.”

