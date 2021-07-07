From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), a forum of legal practitioners of Igbo origin, has called on the British government to rise in defence of leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

It said the interception of Kanu by the Kenyan government and his subsequent detention in Nigeria was an illegality that should be interrogated and reversed by Britain since he was its citizen.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting on Monday and read to newsmen by Ukpai Ukairo on behalf of the group’s leader, Chuks Muoma.

The group said it was in contact with Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejimofor, and was monitoring the situation in line with acceptable international practices. “We are doing this because, we want the British government to ensure the reversal of the illegality of the action of that interception.

“We are also giving notice that ILA will mobilise lawyers from across the globe to put up the best defense available under municipal and international law in defence of the rights of Kanu.”

Ukairo also said his group will interface with all Igbo organisations, including the World Igbo Congress, for the attainment of its objectives which include to fight and protect the justifiable cause of the Igboman with fairness for justice and equity in Nigeria.

“We stand on the pedestal that there must be a fair trial within the prism of settled international guidelines to ensure justice.”

