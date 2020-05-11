Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has rekindled the cold war between him and the leader of the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) Ralph Uwazuruike, as he claimed the former Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) is usurping the struggles of his group to realise a Biafra nation.

Kanu in a radio Biafra broadcast yesterday particularly took a swipe on Uwazuruike for allegedly taking the matters of the Igbo to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) in the Hague, Netherlands.

His actions he claimed belittle the struggles made by several Igbo group to recognised bodies such as the United Nations Organisation (UNO).

The IPOB leader who alleged Uwazuruike paid two thousand dollars to smuggle a letter to UNPO to get the attention of the union towards Igbo’s plight in Nigeria maintained that his action does not worth it.

He maintained that IPOB had already gotten the attention of well known groups such as the UN and AU, wondering why Uwazuruike should belittle the efforts put into the struggle by other Igbo pressure groups.

According to Kanu “all because he wants to be relevant , because he knows we are getting Biafra soon , he now ran to UNPO that has the same status with our World Igbo Congress.”

He continued “UNPO has nothing to do with Biafra, Uwazuruike has destroyed Biafra name, a man who built his house with Biafra money, he said he has taken Biafra to UNPO, is UNPO part of UN, the group has nothing to do with Biafra.

“Biafra can not be built on lies , you are warned , you have Nigeria blood in you, stop deceiving the people and yourself , we would get Biafra without you, very soon I will be in United States to address the Umuada, they will welcome me, we shall see the true support.” Kanu boasted.