From Okey Sampson

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has spoken from the Department of State Security (DSS) detention, calling for an immediate end to the spate of senseless killings in the South East.

The IPOB leader equally demanded the release of a woman in her 70s he described as ‘Mama Biafra’ said to have been arrested by the DSS.

Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu who relayed his brother’s message, after visiting him in detention said he was saddened by the reports of Killings across the South East.

He said his brother “does not believe in bloodshed” and felt too bad that bloodsuckers had been on the prowl in the South East almost unchallenged.

The younger brother quoted Kanu as saying that all those behind the current killings in South East must be held accountable for their atrocities, stressing that Ndigbo are not known for cannibalism.

The IPOB leader also demanded the immediate release of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie popularly known as ‘Mama Biafra’.

According to him, the septuagenarian was arrested during Kanu’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18.

He said the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

The IPOB leader made it clear that the old woman committed no crime for coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court where she was arrested.

“I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall. I demand that she be released because she committed no crime.

“She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her”, Emmanuel quoted Kanu as saying.

On the visit to Kanu by Governor Chukwu Soludo of Anambra last week, the IPOB leader was said to have confirmed the visit as real.

He said that there was no basis for people to doubt whether he was the person that Soludo met, explaining that the Barcelona club attire he wore when the Governor visited was his nightwear.

Kanu urged all to ensure there is peace in South East, adding that those behind the insecurity in the zone are enemies of the people.