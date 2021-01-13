From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has noted that former military administrator of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, 77, distinguished himself in all positions and responsibilities during service, taking up more daunting, but historically rewarding challenges like speaking up for the weak and vulnerable, and the struggle for the country’s return to democratic government.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, who commiserated with his family and friends prayed for God’s covering over all his loved ones.

The President also condoled with all professional colleagues of the gallant military officer, expressing the belief that late Kanu’s credentials in serving the nation, as a career military officer and as an activist with NADECO in actualising the June 12, 1993 mandate, remains commendable and will continue to inspire younger generations on patriotism.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman.