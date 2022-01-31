From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still being held by the Department of State Service(DSS) because he has refused all inducement offered him by the Federal Government.

It further alleged that the federal government is keeping him in confinement pending when it gets assistance from foreign countries which have promised to break the ranks of the group, thereby destroying their formation.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement on Monday however noted that all the attempts to induce Kanu will fail, insisting that the Biafra struggle is divine.

He said “Their annoyance with our leader is his blunt refusal to take properties and monetary inducement offered him to abandon the struggle for Biafra liberation .

“The Federal Government decided to hold our leader indefinitely to see if it can possibly infiltrate the ranks of our great movement and destroy it from inside while our leader is in custody. The federal government is also relying on the promise by some traitors and black sheep in America and Europe that they would assist it realise the evil plot. The promise was made to the federal government during their secret visit to Aso Rock last December.

“We are also aware that the Federal government has been lobbying the international community to enlist their support against Biafra liberation but they won’t succeed.

“The fact remains that Biafra is a divine project. It has gone beyond any single individual including our leader. Millions of the oppressed Biafrans youths home and abroad are now more aware and conscious than ever. It’s only a matter of time. Biafra must come. It can only be delayed but certainly not suppressed.” Powerful stated.