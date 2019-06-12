Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that Biafra must be restored.

He made the assertion during his visit to Toronto, Canada, where he solicited support for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement said its leader has so far successfully mobilised and united Biafrans living in North America under one common purpose.

He said Kanu would continue to hold town hall meetings and private consultations in the coming weeks.

“His next stop is the city of Los Angeles California and from there to Houston Texas then Chicago and finally New York, where he will be rounding up this historic tour of North America.

“Special thanks goes to those who dedicated their time and energy in making sure this landmark visit by our leader was a successful one.

“Igbo people living in the United States of America and Canada have proven through this visit and town hall meetings that our people are fully determined, united and committed to the pursuit of Biafra independence as undisputedly championed by IPOB. The reputation of Nigeria has been left in tatters as the world has shown that terrorism tag against IPOB is meaningless. Nigeria has been thoroughly disgraced by IPOB, culminating in the exclusion of Jubril Al-Sudani from the forthcoming US-Africa summit.

“Regardless of the intimidation, arrest, killings and massacre orchestrated and designed to humiliate Biafrans by the government and her security agencies, we continue to march relentlessly to our preordained destination of Biafra freedom.

“We are urging Biafrans both home and in the diaspora to continue to provide strong support and security for our leader during these times.

“IPOB High Command and Directorate of State (DOS) are working tirelessly hard and will leave no stone unturned in our agitation for the total liberation of Biafra and other oppressed peoples in Nigeria,” Powerful stated