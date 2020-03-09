Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has criticised the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, for writing a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, asking him to call Fulani herdsmen publicly displaying arm in Awka, Anambra State to order.

In a Radio Biafra broadcast, yesterday, Kanu described the letter as a shame to the people of South East.

The IPOB leader described Nwodo’s letter as belated saying he had warned him of what happened in Awka and Enugu and urged Ohanaeze to embrace IPOB as the best tool to defend Biafra territory.

Kalu said only IPOB can save Ndigbo from attacks by Fulani herdsmen saying the group needed just help and encouragement from the Igbo apex body.

“Instead of using IPOB to send a message to the North, Ohanaeze is busy writing love letter to the IGP, what a shame, stop your stupid grammar, only IPOB can save you,” Kanu said.

“This letter he is writing to the IGP, I earlier warned him in his house to expect this, but instead what did we get, they branded us terrorists , while the Fulani men carrying AK 47 in Awka are not. This is the level of betrayal we got from Ohanaeze. Nobody would believe Nwodo would be writing this kind of letter to the IGP, condemning the same thing we have condemned a long time ago. You think during the time of Mbakwe, he would be writing such a letter, No. Kanu said.

“Nwodo making reference to IPOB in his letter, that how would it look like if they are carrying arms like the Fulani herdsmen, he is just realising that now. He forgot he betrayed us and they called us terrorist,” Kalu said.

The IPOP leader, however, urged Ohanaeze to watch the group as it stages its one – million- man march on June 20 in U.S., promising that it would address all the insecurity challenges in the country.

Kanu also warned South East communities to desist from the formation of a federal vigilantes alleging it was a ploy by the Federal Government to use such outfits to protect Fulani herdsmen.