Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has taken the message of Biafra restoration to California in America, as part of his tour to some countries of the world.

Kanu, while addressing Igbo and other people at a rally, said the Biafra would be restored soon without war or bloodshed.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful said in a statement that Biafrans across the USA and Canada have been re-energised.

“As our leader, Kanu and his team continue the tour of USA and Canada with emphasis on diplomatic overtures and rallying the Biafran base to restore Biafra within the shortest possible time, we commend California for the support given to our leader during the town-hall meeting held on June 15, in Los Angeles.

“Igbo people and others across the USA and Canada have been re-energised with the message of hope and restoration; this has not only captivated Biafran audiences, who are fortunate enough to attend these events, but has permeated the subconscious of every black African who has come in contact with this message of redemption as evidenced by the number of goodwill messages received by our leader from non-Biafrans.

“Igbo and others across the west coast of the USA have publicly pledged their moral and material support for Biafra restoration as piloted by IPOB and we promise to do all we can restore Biafra at the earliest possible opportunity by the grace of Almighty God.”

“Many more IPOB family members, influential individuals and diaspora organisations are queuing up to host our leader in various cities across the United States.

“The next stop for our leader, Kanu will be the city of Houston Texas, on June 21, where we expect Igbo people and non-Igbo alike to gather to welcome and listen to him preach the gospel of the restoration of Biafra at a town-hall meeting.

“After Houston Texas, our leader will visit Chicago to meet Igbo in the State of Illinois.

“From there, he will proceed to New York where he will round up the tour,” Powerful stated.