Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has disclosed plan by his group to stage a one-million march in Capitol Hill, Washington DC, USA, for the agitation of Biafra and condemnation of various insecurity challenges in Nigeria, as well as the recent actions of the Supreme Court.

Media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the statement which reads in parts “the global and indomitable family of the Indigenous of Biafra ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to humbly notify Biafrans, friends of Biafra, persecuted Judeo-Christian communities in Nigeria, victims of Fulani terrorism and state-sponsored genocide, including all who are reeling from brutal Fulanisation and genocidal land-grabbing tendencies of the vandals from the Sahel aided by the regime in Aso Rock – about the upcoming IPOB One-Million-Man Match scheduled to hold in Washington DC on 20th of June 2020.

“Our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his entourage will lead this march of Biafrans, the forcefully dispossessed, all victims of Fulani religious persecution, the enslaved and oppressed minorities in northern Nigeria, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world on the match towards the liberation of victims of neo-colonial subjugation in Nigeria on that fateful day near Capitol Hill, Washington, USA.

Powerful in the statement, however, urged everyone to take part in the protest match.

“We are delighted to announce that we have sought and have been granted relevant permits by the various US state and federal law enforcement agencies in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia as millions of Biafrans and non-Biafran persecuted Christian communities from across the globe are expected to storm Washington DC for this once-in-a-lifetime march to draw global attention to the unspeakable human misery and rivers of blood flowing throughout Biafraland and Nigeria at large.”

He further noted “IPOB’s determination to set free all captives trapped in the British created … is unwavering and relentless. We have reached many and are continuing to reach out to all representatives, groups and associations of marginalised, oppressed and subdued communities across Nigeria domiciled in the USA to be part of this historic event.

“This unique event in Washington DC will bring home to politicians and policymakers in Capitol Hill the true state of deplorable human rights abuses, lawlessness and premeditated genocide of the regime of Fulani cabals in Nigeria.

“The reign of Fulani terrorism, despotism, impunity, genocide against Judeo-Christian ethnic groups and judicial rascality of the Supreme Court of Nigeria will laid bare for the American audience to fully grasp the level of evil going on in Nigeria.”

Powerful added that the march would also afford IPOB an opportunity to demonstrate its unsurpassed global might and prove to the entire world how serious, determined and focused the group is towards the enthronement of universal freedom, democracy and rule of law for all.

“Only after this march will the world finally appreciate the level of human misery and pain inflicted by cattle herding, and violent minority from the core North on the rest of the population unfortunate enough to find themselves trapped in the British Colonial Experiment (BCE) gone wrong called Nigeria.

“What is happening today in Nigeria, with the help of a corrupt judiciary, is far worse than what obtained during the darkest days of apartheid in South Africa. All the ethnic cleansing going on in the Middle Belt, religious persecution of Christians in the North, genocide in South and forceful Islamisation of Christian enclaves will be better appreciated by opinion leaders right across the world after this march,” Powerful claimed.

The IPOB spokesman also said: “We are going to let the world know how Fulani ‘elite’ have steadily relied on British colonial patronage to float five of the world’s deadliest terror groups. How this same Fulani group have successfully perverted the judiciary especially Supreme Court in their now successful quest to perverse democracy.

“Not since the reign of the demonic Idi Amin Dada in Uganda has Africa witnessed such complicit judiciary in the persecution of innocent citizens and subversion of the spirit and letters of the law.

“Boko Haram, Fulani terrorist herdsmen, Al-Qaeda in the Mahgreb, ISWAP (ISIS in West Africa Province) Ansaru and Fulani bandits are all terror groups and killing machines set up by Fulani ‘elite’ who enjoy unlimited British support and patronage.

“The public in the USA will finally know that both Nigeria Senate and House of Representatives are busy promoting laws to give greater funding to terrorists who will one day attack American interests. Nigeria has succeeded in becoming the only state in Africa where terrorists actually run the central government.

“We are calling on all Biafrans (Ijaw, Igbanke, Igala, Idoma/Igede, Annang, Efik, Ogoni, Igbo, Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isoko) all peace loving religious groups and associations from Southern Kaduna, across the Middle Belt down to the East and West living in America and other parts of the world to come out with their children and march for freedom for all, because the pathway to our freedom is in our hands,” Powerful stated.