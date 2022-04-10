From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s(IPOB) freedom was the focus of discussion by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo when they converged in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend during the reception ceremony of the President General of the Igbo apex body, professor George Obiozor at the government house.

Almost all the leaders in the zone spoke against the continual detention of Kanu, as a matter of fact, elder statesman ,Mbazuluike Amaechi in his contribution at the meeting believed a greater part of the insecurity challenge occurring in the zone would be drastically reduced if he regains his freedom.

Recalling his earlier meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the condition of Kanu’s release, the elder statesman expressed worry that more groups may come up for agitation if he is not released now when the ovation is high.

He resounded that he will hand over Kanu to Ndigbo on his release as part of his promise when he met with the president but kicked against the destruction of properties in the south east by hoodlums ,insisting that it will never impact positively on the economy of the zone.

He said ” I begged Buhari last year ,i was with with bishop Onuoha and others, that he should release Nnamdi Kanu,If you don’t release him, what is happening will continue, more groups are coming up and we must stop that in Igbo land ,if they release him 70 percent of these crisis will stop”.

Obiozor in his speech appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to exercise his prerogative of mercy and release Kanu, he is also of the view that both the State and federal government should engaged the restive youths in a dialogue towards the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the zone.

He also added, “We wish to appeal to the leaders of IPOB, our sons and daughters ,not to unwittingly add to the burdens of our people.

Obiozor equally appealed to the group to completely lift the sit-at-home in Igbo land saying its effect has created hardship in the people. ” Sit-at-home is not a favour to Ndigbo but condemnation of these countless millions of daily income earners to untold hardship”. He said.

Speaking on the Igbo presidency, governor Hope Uzodimma reiterated his stand for a united Ndigbo to realise “our objective ,my position had been that we Igbos need a united Nigeria to vent our God – given talents. This is because Nigeria provides us with the space and opportunities we need to actualize our political and socioeconomic destiny.” Uzodimma said.

He added “This is why I think that the time has come for every patriot to rise and address the Igbo question. What cannot be taken away is that for too long Igbos have cried out profusely over their plight. This plight is comparable to the plight of the Southwest over the annulment of the June 12 elections.

“Following that annulment, the Southwest felt short changed. They cried out for justice. While some groups did so responsibly, others resorted to violence. The instructive thing here is that at a point the patriotic zeal in the political class in Nigeria was touched and they rose in unison to acknowledge that the Yorubas had cried enough and that it was time to wipe their tears.

” It is now obvious from every indication that Ndigbo have also cried enough about their marginalization. It should also be clear to the political class that the time has come to wipe these historical tears of Ndigbo. What is more, most of the patriots who engineered the plan that made the Southwest produce the presidential candidates for the two major political parties in 1999 are still alive and active in politics.

“That same undying love for the country that inspired them to do what they did for the Southwest in 1999, should inspire them to do the same for the South east in 2023. The West, the North, the East and the South are all important in our quest for national unity. This a clarion call on the political class to do the needful.” The governor stated.

The ceremony was well attended by prominent Igbo sons and daughters which included, chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,Aldolphus Wabara, Ike Nwachukwu,Pius Anyim,Nnia Nwodo, Chief Gray Enwo Igariwey, Igwe Alfred Achebe,Victoria Akanwa,chief Ikedi Ohakim, Uche Ogah,ABC Nwosu among others.