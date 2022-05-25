From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cancelled the sit-at-home protest it ordered for Thursday, May 26, in solidarity with its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was originally billed to be in court tomorrow.

The cancellation of the planned protest followed the adjournment of Kanu’s trial to June 28 by the court.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, the group urged all members and supporters to maintain restraint and keep their eyes on the ball, ‘which is the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.’

Powerful’s statement reads in part:

‘IPOB has been informed why and what caused the sudden change of date and we accepted it, we just received the communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, through our legal counsel Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on our Leader’s case.

‘Therefore, there will be no sit-at-home in regard to tomorrow’s case instead sit-at-home will hold on 28th June, 2022. There is no sit-at-home again tomorrow Biafrans should bear with us.’