From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has alleged that the British government may be complicit in the travails of the pro-Biafran leader.

He stated this, yesterday, during a television programme monitored in Lagos where he alleged that the British government could have been conniving with the Federal Government on Kanu’s case.

“I can confirm to you that the British High Commission is not doing much about this case. I can confirm to you that there is every likelihood of connivance in what happened to my client because sometime in 2015, when my client was arrested, I know how they were keeping constant communication with him and visiting him regularly, both when he was in military detention and when he was in Department of State Services (DSS) custody before he was transferred to the prison.

“As at the time he was arrested, he was arrested as a British national because he had renounced his Nigerian citizenship over five years ago. And they are still talking about offering him consular services,” he said.

He said this as Igbo General Assembly (IGA) (Assamblea General Igbo Espana) condemned what it described as the unlawful strategy being used to delay the trial of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), in an Abuja High Court.

IGA lamented that failure to produce Kanu in court by the DSS, on Monday, sent a wrong signal on the kind of justice, the IPOB leader was likely to get in the course of the trial.

It reiterated that his alleged abduction by Kenyan authorities and subsequent handover to the Nigerian government was a violation of international law and basic principles of the rule of law.

The group said the Igbo have been wrongly and unfairly treated, and that the likes of Kanu and his IPOB group, have continuously frowned and expressed deep disappointment over the marginalisation of the people by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In a statement by IGA Spain President, Kingsley Ndibe, Vice President, Mazi Iroegbu, and Political Strategist, Ifeanyi Okongwu, the group demanded fair treatment, trial and justice for the embattled IPOB leader, adding that he should be granted bail if the conditions were met by him.

