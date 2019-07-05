Former Super Eagles captain and CAF Ambassador for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Nwankwo Kanu was at the team’s Helnan Palestine Hotel, Alexandria, to give them support ahead of the crucial second round game with Cameroon, tomorrow.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year insisted that the Super Eagles remain one of the favourites to lift the 2019 AFCON trophy, despite their slow start to the tournament.

He insisted that many teams were afraid of the Eagles, but the Nigerian players must display strong mentality to go far in the tourney.

“I expect 150 percent from the players, especially when we know that Nigeria and Cameroon have scores to settle. When they see Nigeria, they sit up, when we face them, we want to win. I think the boys know what is at stake now; this is a knockout stage, no more calculations and statistics. Two hundred million Nigerians are behind them, praying for them and want a good result; they have to come out and do their best to get the win,” he said.

“Why not? We can win this tournament. One thing we must understand is that we are strong, we are one of the best teams in this competition. Notwithstanding that we won 1-0, that was group stage, we have to show the stuff we are made off. The players need the belief; they have to understand that other teams are afraid of them, they have to go out there and always prove that,” he said.