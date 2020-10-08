Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu yesterday made a last-minute move to ensure issues about Biafra is debated by the Vice presidential candidates of the Republican, senator Mike Pence and that of the Democrat, senator Kamala Haris at a Vice presidential debate held at the early hours of yesterday.

In a press statement released by Kanu, it explained that he sent a questionnaire to the moderator of the debate, Susan page, Worshington bureau chief of US Today, requesting her to throw the floor open for discussion on the incessant extrajudicial killings in Nigeria.

According to Kanu who gave his reason for his action said he believed America is respected all over the world and therefore capable to handle the situation in Nigeria.

Kanu while explaining said “America’s history of defending the human rights of the persecuted and the oppressed around the world sets the nation apart and is why we, Biafrans, continue to work with our supporters in the United States to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its violent actions.

“Unfortunately, the atrocities that are occurring on a daily basis, including state-sanctioned killings of Christians, Jews and other religious minorities in Nigeria, are going largely unnoticed by the international community.

“That is why we would urge the moderator in tonight’s debate to ask Vice President Pence and Senator Harris specific questions about how their administration would address the growing violence targeting Christians and Jews specifically in Nigeria, often at the hands of Boko Haram and Fulani militants.

“The Nigerian diaspora in the United States knows that when its government speaks, the world listens, and when the United States acts, innocent lives can be saved.

“It is time for the U.S. to speak and it is time for the U.S. to take action. And it should all begin on Wednesday when the candidates can describe how they view America’s role in the world and whether they will continue to carry out their nation’s unmatched legacy of protecting the defenseless by confronting powerful evil forces.” Kanu stated.

Part of what Kanu sent to the moderator corroborating his claim on violence in Nigeria also reads “For more information please see the materials chronicling human rights abuses perpetrated against Biafrans in Nigeria that were sent to Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur for Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions at the United Nations.

“The information was provided for possible inclusion in a report on Nigeria, which is expected to be released later this year. Ms. Callamard visited Nigeria in 2019 to investigate reports of violence and injustice against innocent Nigerians.” The statement concludes.