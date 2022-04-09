From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, on Saturday, prophesied that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be released next month.

Ibezim, at the 2022 Awka Diocesan annual prayer convention themed, “This Mountain Shall Be Removed”, said that the month of May would be filled with joy as the insecurity ravaging parts of the country especially the South East region would be a thing of the past.

At the event held at the premises of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State capital, Ibezim prophesied that God would touch the leadership of the country to release the IPOB leader so as to end the killings and destructions in the South East.

‘God has already given us a breakthrough. We are going to celebrate a breakthrough.

‘We shall witness fantastic testimony and we are making a declaration that wherever Nnamdi Kanu is, he will be released by this time next month.

‘God will touch the leadership of Nigeria so that this calamity that is taking place in the South East will end. By this time next month or anytime in the month of May, he will be released and there will be peace in Eastern Nigeria and Anambra State, especially.

‘I’m not a politician but a prophet and when a prophet speaks, things happen. It is time that injustice cease to exist in Nigeria. Injustice, killings and calamities will cease in Southeastern Nigeria.

‘If we watch my prayers, I didn’t pray like politicians who always do things to attract attention. I believe that my people will be set free and there won’t be war or destruction in this land.

‘We need humility because nobody is safe when the poor are not safe. The rich in our midst must do everything to ensure the safety of the poor. Otherwise they won’t be safe to enjoy their riches. So both the rich and the poor should cry unto God.

‘We are going through insecurity and poverty difficulties and challenges especially in the southeast. I believe that God has answered our prayers and the women are going home with joy.

‘People are so bordered. There are wars, insecurity. When these happen, it’s an indication that people need to come together seek God’s face. We don’t need human wisdom to handle spiritual matters.’

Bishop of Jebba in Kwara State, Rt. Revd Oluwaseun Aderogba, in his sermon, said that God is ready to remove obstacles that had hindered justices to the people of the country.

He urged Christians to rely on God whom he said remained the solution to the myriads of challenges ravaging the country.

President of Mothers’ Union and Women’s Guild, Province of the Niger and Diocese of Awka, Dr Chioma Ibezim, lamented the increasing rate of insecurity, especially in the South East. She, however, expressed confidence that God would intervene in the matter.

‘People are so bothered. There are wars, insecurity. When these happen, it’s an indication that people need to come together to seek God’s face. God has answered our prayers and the women are going home with joy,’ she said.

Earlier, the convention Coordinator and Planning Committee, Ven Ifeanyi Umeh, said the prayer convention removed mountains of insecurity, sickness, bad governance, poverty, economic hardship, wastage of human lives, unemployment and many more others tormenting people in South East and beyond.

Also, Ven Chuma Oranye emphasised that the theme of the event was for people to pray so that the devil would not have way in their lives again.

‘The people are faced with burdens. Also, Anambra State is troubled in several ways. We need rest and we are here to have rest in every area of our lives,’ he said.