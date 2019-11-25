Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to be in Nigeria to accord his mother, Ugoeze Sally, a befitting burial.

IPOB leader, who spoke through the Director Media and Publicity of the group, Emma Powerful, said he was not afraid of visiting Nigeria for his mother’s burial.

Although the date for the funeral has not been fixed, Kalu assured that when it was done, he would be present for the program.

“The decision regarding our leader’s coming home to Biafraland during his mother’s burial has not been concluded. It is important we communicate properly to the general public that as soon as the arrangement for his coming is perfected, he will come home,” he said.