From Godwin Isa, Abuja

Lead counsel to leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has warned that the Federal Government must produce him today before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said people in the South East don’t believe Kanu is alive, explaining it was the reason tension reigned and they were still observing the sit-at-home order despite its suspension by IPOB.

The lawyer, stated this in an addressed to journalists, yesterday, ahead of the embattled IPOB leader’s trial, today.

He expressed the fears that the non-appearance of Kanu in court today could escalate protest and tension calling for restrain on the part of security personnel deployed to the court.

Other members of Kanu’s legal team at yesterday’s press briefing included Alloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Okpara and Bruce Fein, IPOB lawyer in the United States. “That tomorrow, being October 21 2021, should be sacrosanct. Our client — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must and shall be produced in court to face his trial,” Ejiofor said.

He said despite the issuance of a fiat by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for Kanu’s trial to be held during the court’s annual vacation, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, deliberately stayed away from the court. “We also wish to state that the current tension and regular Monday sit-at-home being observed by our people in the South East, despite the exercise being called off by our client’s peaceful movement, is steadily gaining momentum because our people are yet to see and believe Kanu is still alive.

“This suspicion was further fuelled by his non-production in court on July 26, 2021 for no tangible reason. Our people’s demand for his unconditional release from custody is a well-informed position, which the Federal Government currently persecuting Kanu should give a listening ear to, and speedily activate the process towards his freedom, as he has committed no offence known to law.

“That the security agents should avoid any situation that will result to any form of maltreatment to the lawyers in court (whose constituency is that very court), the media, or those that will be attending court in solidarity with our client.The world is watching. The show of shame openly demonstrated by the overzealous security agents on July 26 2021 should never repeat itself.”

