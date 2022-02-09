From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Family of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has queried the Federal Government over his extradition to Nigeria, even as it accused the government of perpetrating illegality in the way he was brought back to Nigeria.

In a release by his younger brother, Kalunta Kanu, the family wondered why the federal government of Nigeria has failed to produce before the Federal High Court, Abuja, clarifications on how Kanu was extradited to Nigeria, saying: “How come no clarification has been given up until this date.”

The family said the action of the federal government amounted to illegality, arguing that you cannot put illegality on illegality and expect it to stand.

The family also expressed shock at the approach of the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, to the matter. They threatened that if the court failed to adhere to constitutional law, they would be compelled to invoke the Prima Facie evidence against the federal government.

The IPOB leader’s family lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has bluntly failed to proffer clarifications on the processes deployed in the rendition of the IPOB leader.

“The question the family is still asking the Federal Government of Nigeria is why is it that clarification has not been given on how Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was extradited to Nigeria? We want to know, like the federal government said, where was he intercepted from and how come no clarification has been given up until this date?

“Therefore, anybody or any court assigned to try his case, the family considers that as a travesty of justice. What has taken place over his rendition is illegal and, therefore, any court here intending to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will also be considered as illegality. Therefore, you cannot put illegality on illegality.

“However we are worried with long adjournments taking place in court over Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.This delay tactics must stop,” the family said.