From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President, Benue Youth Forum (BYF) Terrence Kuanum has said that the aggression with which the Biafran liberation fighter, Nnamdi Kanu was trailed and arrested by the Nigerian government smacked of a skewed and misplaced priority.

Kuanum who stated this in a statement made available to our Correspondent on Saturday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital said it was appalling that in a country where there seems to be no justice, the federal government, through its agencies would choose to go after those who are only agitating for independence for their people while they allow those causing mass deaths and destruction to the very foundation of the nation.

“Recent events have left the people of the Middle Belt perplexed on how the same intelligence that failed to give them protection and justice could metamorphose into a gallant and active force using Interpol to track down Nnamdi Kanu who they claimed instigated the killing of 55 persons but would ignore the Miyetti Allah leadership who have caused greater pain and sorrow in the hearts of Nigerians.

Kuanum, who also doubles as Coordinator, Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents opined that the agitations for the restructuring of Nigeria in the face of gross marginalization and wanton killings need to be appreciated by the government because no nation ignores its citizens in penury as it is the case of this country.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB and other separatist groups are only responding to the failure of Nigeria to give its citizens equal opportunities and freedoms.

“Such freedom fighters are therefore not worse than sworn terrorists like Miyetti Allah groups and FUNAM who do not only want the collapse of the country but also want to appropriate it to themselves as their ethnic possession,” the Kuanum said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.