By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday revealed that state government had set up a four-man committee that will work with the family of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd).

The four-man committee that will work wok the family of the deceased and other stakeholders would be headed by the state commissioner’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

Late Kanu, a former military administrator of Lagos and old Imo states, died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Sanwo-Olu revealed the intention of the state to the family of late military administrator when paid them a condolence visit at the resident of deceased residence.

The governor commiserated with the family on the demise of their patriarch, patriot, elder statesman and nationalist.

He informed that Lagos Government will fully participate in all the programs and worked With other stakeholders in all the activities that will lead to the final burial of late Kanu.

Sanwo-Olu said:” The state will be fully participating in all the programs leading to the final burial of our person.We do all what the family want us to do.

” The state has set up a four man committee that will work with family, we will drop their names so that they can commerce work as from Tomorrow. Late Ndubuisi Kanu, is a man I personally respect, is a man that supported our government from day one, is a man I personally respect not because he was no more with us; he has been to my office on two occasions; and all of our event is being that Pillar will see. Completely detribalise, is a builder and a brother across the Niger; is a true real Nigeria that we all need to celebrate, that is why we are here humbly, for and on behalf of the government and the people of Lagos, to say and assure you that the state is solidly beside you in this time of grief, and to express our condolence once again. Whatever you want it to be, we are right besides you and other stakeholders, we work with other stakeholders because he is not a man from one part, is a national figure, we ensure that he is immortalise and give him a befitting right passage of exit out of this world. Government is fully, fully with you. The committee from the state government will be led and headed by Commissioner for information and strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Home Affairs and others”.

In her response, wife of the deceased, Mrs Glady Kanu, appreciated the governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, thanked the state for identifying with the family.