From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths have warned President Muhammadu Buhari against continual detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB),Nnamdi Kanu, maintaining that he is igniting disunity following his defiance.

The group under the auspice of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem at the weekend while condemning the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu from the Department of State Service(DSS) custody as ordered by the appeal court, described it as “executive rascality and impunity”.

Also, it alleged that the President is on a personal vendetta with Kanu. He said “The refusal by FG to obey the court judgement amount to executive rascality and impunity by this administration. It is now clear to all that President Buhari is on a gross personal vendetta against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Igbo nation.

“The first characteristics of a democratic government is absolute obedient to court judgements and respect of fundamental human rights. Any administration that is opposed to this fundamental pillars of a democratic setting is autocratic, dictatorial and undemocratic.

“The action of the federal government on Nnamdi Kanu’s case is fanning the embers of disunity, mistrust and lack of respect to constituted authority. This administration of President Buhari is worst than military regime is all sense of the word.

“How can a country that barades herself as the giant of Africa be disrespectful and disobeying court orders and judgements. We can now understand why some Africa countries don’t respect Nigeria because of the inability of the President to obey simple court orders and judgements.

“The freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is his fundamental and constitutionally guaranteed right. it is unconstitutional for anyone to deny him his rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The judgement of the court of Appeal is enough for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation Mr Abubakar Malami to resign from their positions and submit themselves for probe for subjecting the country to such international ridicle and embarrassment.” Ibem said.

Ibem further claimed that “Nigeria is now a subject of caricature before the comity of Nations because of a gross personal vendetta of Buhari and Malami towards Igbo nation.

“We therefore call on the international Community and all lovers of democracy all over the world to advice and put pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the court of Appeal judgement that discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”. Ibem said.