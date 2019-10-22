Okey Sampson, Aba

The death of Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu, mother of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is taking a toll on the widower, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu.

Ugoeze Kanu died on August 30, in Lansberg Am Lech hospital near

Munich in Bavaria, Germany after a protracted illness.

Announcing their mother’s death at the weekend, her first son and leader of IPOB, Nnamdi linked her death to the trauma she suffered in September 2017 when soldiers on Operation Python Dance invaded their Afaraukwu, Umuahia country home.

In an interview, Emma Kalu said their father was devastated by his wife’s death.

“As a human being, my father is devastated by the death of his beloved wife whom he had lived together over the years come good, come bad.

“With the way things are presently, my father cannot talk to the press; we believe very soon he will overcome the shock and will make a public announcement

“Throughout her stay there was no single day she hand any altercation with her husband and it is natural that when such a woman dies, the husband will feel it most.”

The younger Kanu, however, said his father had accepted in good faith his wife’s death as there was nothing he could do.

She is survived by five children – three boys and two girls.