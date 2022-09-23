From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has threatened to revolutionise its struggle if urgent steps are not taken to allow its leader,Nnamdi Kanu’s physician attend to his il health .

Spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement also threatened to abandon its peaceful approach to their struggle and resort to another means.

The statement reads in part “The IPOB leadership received very disturbing report from our Legal Team about the deteriorating health of the great leader and Prophet Mazi Nnamdi KANU inside DSS solitary confinement.

“DSS have refused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to his personal and professional Physician for over a year now in contravention to Court orders.

“The Nigerian government and the DSS is hereby notified that they are playing with an active Volcano whose eruption will leave a trial of complete destruction should they continue on this ignoble part and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s is in any manner impacted negatively.” Powerful said.

He continued “IPOB has remained peaceful even in the face of most unbearable provacations in the form of abductions, torture, secret disappearances, extra judicial murders in addition to the extraordinary rendition of our Great Leader from Kenya to Nigeria since June of last year, 2021.

“The Nigerian government and its agency of torture called the DSS should very well know that the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health while in their custody is a RED LINE they must not cross. This peaceful approach will never remain the same if anything untoward happens to him.

“We are telling you now so that the international community will bear us witness that we warned Nigeria before it and the DSS commit an irreparable blunder.

“We want Nigeria to understand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is worth more than 1million men and this a tip of what we shall sacrifice if anything untoward happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in your custody.

“Nigeria should be grateful for having a peace loving freedom fighter like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has ensured that IPOB remain peaceful even with all the unlawful arrests, detentions, and extrajudicial executions of peaceful members of IPOB.” The release stated.

Meanwhile,IPOB has urged the international bodies including the International human rights group to intervene on the matter and have Kanu released uncondittionally before it carries out its threat.

Also, the group has harped on referendum which will see the dream of their struggle realised.

“If Nigeria Government refuses to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and should anything wrong happen, this peaceful Biafra struggle will suddenly turn into a bloody revolution, and the Nigeria Government should be held responsible in the event of this scenario.