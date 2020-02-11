Godwin Tsa Abuja

Ahead of the burial ceremony of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents in Abia state, his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on the Army, the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to withdraw their men from the community to allow for a peaceful burial.

Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, parents of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kalu would be buried on February 14, 2020. Ejiofor, at a press conference, yesterday, in Abuja, appealed to Abia Police Commissioner, Mr. Ene Okon, to order the police to stay away from the venue of the ceremony.

The appeal by Kanu’s lawyer comes on the heels of the warning issued by Mr. Okon to IPOB members to steer clear of the burial ceremony.

Ejiofor also lamented the heavy presence of soldiers in Kalu’s community. The pro-Biafran group said its members were not coming for war, but to pay their last respect to parents of their leader.

Okon, however, said the police would not allow IPOB to participate in the burial and that if members of the proscribed organisation were seen anywhere around the burial venue, police would scatter the ceremony.

Okon said he had reached out to the traditional prime minister of Afaraukwu, Kanu’s hometown, to make it clear that the burial would not hold if IPOB members attended.