Lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, accused leaders of the South-East of spending millions of naira to cause confusion and sabotage the cause of the group.

Ejiofor in a statement on his Facebook page, however, assured that despite the plot Kanu’s legal team would not be deterred in securing his release from detention.

He called for unity among the pro-Biafra groups even as he urged members of the group to continue praying for Kanu.

He wrote: “If by now the hardcore believers in our strength of character, are still unaware of the fact that millions of Naira have been deployed to boost the infiltrators’ exploits in their suicide mission, both online and offline, then you have to be properly guided. You may not realise that men are really at work here. The mission is simple, destroy them, create more confusion for them, do it under the pretence that you are part of them, so that the gullible among them can fall for the tricks.

“Please, stop indulging or clapping for them because they are on a special mission. You can easily identify these marauders because by their fruit you shall know them. But by my position as the Lead Counsel to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I can easily separate the wheat from the chaff. “Maka na Agadi nwanyi adeghi aka nka na egwu oma agba. They did it in 2015/2016, but I surmounted them single-handedly, I am very familiar with the game, and style of their dancing steps but their evil plans are already dead on arrival, they can’t go far.

“It is to be noted, therefore, that in this critical moment, peace and discipline should be the ultimate guide. What we crave is your prayers only. Be assured that we in the legal team cannot be distracted at all because we don’t share the same evil mission with these infiltrators.

“Our mission is simple, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom within the shortest possible time. Thankfully, the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama is speedily working it out, and it shall all end in praises.”