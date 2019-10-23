Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, has said the death of Sally Okwu Kanu, the mother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was a source of motivation for the realisation of Biafra.

Madu in a statement, yesterday, lamented that her death was a result of trauma suffered in the hands of the military who stormed her residence.

“Her death has opened another source of motivation and high determination for Biafra’s actualization and restoration. She died for Biafra to live. We shall never succumb or derail on our journey to freedom, constant resolution is our watchword for Biafra.

“Mama’s death will never weaken our spirit. MASSOB urges Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and all Biafrans to take solace in the assurance of God Almighty in fulfilling His promise of granting us Biafra,” Madu said.

Madu, likened Kanu’s mother’s demise to the death of the parents of two other Biafra agitators; Ralph Uwazuruike of the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) and himself, saying shock traumatized the three to their untimely demise.

“Like the mother of Uwazuruike hat died when he was in Keffi prison and the father of Uchenna Madu that also died while in Kuje prison, we shall continue to mourn their demise because they died as a result of psychologically traumatised shocks when their children suffered terror in the hands of our oppressors. We shall never relent or slacked back on Biafra actualization and restoration.

“Lolo Sally Nnenne Okwu Kanu was mother to all Biafrans. Her door of motherhood was always open for all Biafrans and friends of Biafrans. Her simplicity, courageous words, charismatic exhibitions and promotion of cultural values distinguished her from many claimed Igbo sociopolitical mothers,” Madu said.