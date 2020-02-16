Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents Eze Israel and Ugoeze Sally Kanu on Friday has united the Southeast and South-South together.

According to a press statement by the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful made available to Sunday Sun, he emphasised that the attendance of traditional rulers from these zones at Nnamdi Kanu’s parent’s burial is a full proof of it.

Prominent among the Igbo leaders that graced the burial ceremony according to Powerful is the former senate president Adolphus Nwagbara, Victor Umeh, Peter Obi among others.

“The attendance of traditional rulers, chiefs, kings, and queens all over South-south and Southeast is a proof the old eastern region is still one united region, even though the FG divided it into 2 geopolitical zones to stop them from uniting for a secession a second time.

“We had traditional rulers and chiefs, from Ijaw, ikwerre Anang, Efik, Ogoni, Ibibio, idoma, etc all in afara ukwu ibeku, including the former senate president, Adolphus Nwagbara to pay their last respect to Afaraukwu community, family bury Nnamdi Kanu’s parents in style

Although Nnamdi Kanu as expected could not attend the burial, his immediate younger brother, Kanunta Kingsley Kanu filled in the gap.

Reading the family oration at the church service, Kanunta described their late parents as honest, kind and not purchasable, qualities which he noted everyone who came in contact with them could attest to.

Kanunta said: “When history looks back at the times and lives of our parents, it will record that their union in life, as in death was ordained by heaven to usher in an era of freedom not limited to Biafra alone but will extend to the whole of Africa, even beyond”.

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Ibeabuchi in his homily said the living, particularly the children of the deceased should not allow their hearts to be troubled since they believe in God.

Bishop Ibeabuchi said man brought nothing into this world and certainly will take nothing away, stressing that the Lord gave and has taken away.

He urged the family seek consolation in the fact that their parents are resting in the blossom of the Lord.

The church service, which started at about 2:15pm ended by 4:00pm after which the bodies were taken to their find resting place.

None of the five South East governors attended the burial just as none of them sent representatives except Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

However, some Igbo leaders graced the event, which included the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi; Senators Chris Adighije and Victor Umeh.

The leader of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu described the absence of the South East governors at a burial which he noted was supposed to be an Igbo affair, as unfortunate.

The MASSOB leader however commended Obi, Abaribe and Umeh who he described as the true and courageous leaders of the Igbo race.