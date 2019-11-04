Steve Agbota

A 10-year-old artist and 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards for Heroes of Nigeria winner, Kanye Tagbo-Okeke, successfully kicked off a seven-day solo exhibition of contemporary abstract paintings on November 2, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition, entitled: ‘Impossibility is a Myth’, features Kanye’s astounding works done with oil, acrylic and water colour over a period of four years.

It offers an insight into the brilliant mind of a calm autistic child with works bordering on contemporary abstract art.

Each creation, although differing stylistically from the other, consistently, holds one’s sense of wonder – an admiration that whets the expectations of the audience.

The exhibition is a visceral look from the artist’s point of view into his personal realm of reality, not often explored by a typical artist.

Speaking at the exhibition, Group Managing Director, Nestoil Plc., Ernest Nnaemeka Azudialu-Obiejesi, said the exhibition was truly a life-changing experience.

“Kanyeyachukwu has, indeed, demonstrated that even with autism, one can still make meaningful impact in society.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to support and celebrate this bundle of creative talent,” he said.