By Damiete Braide

Nigerian child prodigy, Kanyeyachukwu Okeke’s strides in the artworld is bringing more recognition to the country.

Kanye, as he is fondly called, was among the list of prestigious artists from around the world exhibiting their works at the prestigious New York Art Exhibition, which took place at the popular Pier 36 Van Gogh auditorium in New York, United States of America.

The event, which ran for four days two weeks ago, featured artists from all over the world, but most especially those based in north and south America states, who showcased their works for art lovers and collectors.

Kanyeyachukwu’s presence and participation caused such a big stir at the event, because not only was he the youngest artist to ever showcase his works here, but also he was one struggling with autism but never let it get in his way.

Kanye has, over the years, shown that children living with autism can make a difference in the world with adequate support, and, through the support, he has gotten from friends, family (especially his mum and dad), institutions, etcetera, and his works have graced various galleries from Africa to Europe and now North America, thus, drawing widespread commendations from his admirers.

An art enthusiast, collector, art critics, galleries and the organisers of the event, the Redwood Media Group, US, showered praises on Kanyeyachukwu as they remarked that “this is one of the most creative children they have ever seen, especially from Africa. His works are world-class and his strokes are well mastered. He will go a long way in the art world.”

Kanyeyachukwu, in company of his parents and family, were also accorded a welcome reception by the a top diplomat, Rytis Paulauskas, who, on behalf of the organisation, received one of the artist’s paintings, a donation entitled “Basket of Unity” to help spread awareness about the scourge of autism and the “no child left behind” campaign of the artist’s K.A.S Foundation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was all celebrations and outpouring of encomiums from all those who witnessed the ceremony at the UNICEF headquarters in downtown Manhattan New York as all, including the President of UNICEF, were amazed at what they were seeing.

What could be said as the highpoint of that reception was when Kanyeyachukwu, upon requesting for painting materials, began and produced a painting right there in the conference room where the reception was taking place and presented it to the President of the UNICEF as a personal gift, to the utter astonishment of all present.

Speaking at the event, The Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Prof Muhammed Tijani-Bande, who joined the President of UNICEF to receive the artist and his entourage, said “This is a young man who has produced wonderful works, notwithstanding what seems like a disability, and he has shown that, with good nurturing and support, any child can make it. I am really happy that he is sharing his talent with the world. We must know that special children like this must be guided and Kanye’s parents have done wonderful work in this aspect.”

Tore Hattrem, the president of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in his remarks while going through the brochure of his past works, declared that Kanyechukwus’ artworks were “outstanding” and that they sent a clear message of hope that no child should or would be left behind. The reception and presentation rounded off with the presentation of the “No Child Left Behind” official campaign T-shirt adorned with artworks of the artist, to the UNICEF President and his team.

Besides, the artist and his entourage were hosted to another memorable and heart warming reception as another masterpiece by Kanye “Abundance” was unveiled at the Nigerian House in New York.

It was a shower of encomiums, starting with the Consul General, Amb Benayagha Bernard Mese Okoyen, who spoke glowingly about Kanye. The 12-year old artist has, over the years, showcased and exhibited in many art exhibitions and galleries all over the world and, today, his work stands tall at the headquarters of UNICEF and the Nigeria House Nigeria Consulate, both in New York, a testament to his outstanding talent.