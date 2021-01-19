Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has described the death of former Minister of Sports Malam Bala Ka’oje as a huge loss to the sports industry and the country at large.

The minister said this in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr John Joshua-Akanji on Tuesday in Abuja.

“It is shocking to learn about the death of former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Bala Ka’oje.

“So sad that Nigeria has lost a very illustrious son who served this country meritoriously.

” His death has robbed Nigeria of another bright mind and committed public servant.

“This is not just a loss to his family and friends, but the country in general.

“He made his mark while serving as Minister of Youth and Sports,” Dare said.

The minister described Ka’oje as a multi-talented man who served his people and the country with his mind and might.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ka’oje was also Chairman of defunct National Sports Commission (NSC).

Ka’oje, 60, died on Tuesday morning and his remains were interred according to Islamic rites later same day in Abuja.

He was born in Kebbi State on Sept. 20, 1960. (NAN)