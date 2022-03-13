KAP Film & Television Academy, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, has announced the opening of applications for its training in film and television production.

The application, which is open now to young men and women between the ages of 20 and 35 across Nigeria, is targeted at people passionate about film and television production. Hence, over the next three years, a total of 300,000 young Nigerians will be trained under the initiative.

A statement signed by film director, Kunle Afolayan, indicated that the selection process will take into consideration a gender balance ratio to allow for adequate participation of women. He further noted that 40% of candidates to be selected would be drawn from young women and men from low-income backgrounds. Successful applicants will become the first set of beneficiaries in the training scheme that will formally commence in April 2022.

“The academy is focused on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students,” he stated.

The training will include ‘The Masterclass Series’ and two levels of certification from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design among others, as well as practical hands-on training. The KAP Academy will be leveraging smartphone technology for the training as teaching will be conducted through a learning app.

To ensure inclusivity, free tuitions and smartphone devices will be offered to students from less privileged backgrounds as part of the support to ensure young people enrolled in the programme have access to the tools required for digital learning. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the KAP Academy website: www.kapfilmandtelevisionacademy.com.