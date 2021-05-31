By Moses Akaigwe

The Geely brand offers to the auto market in Nigeria a value proposition which is an incomparable incentive to intending buyers at a time acquiring new automobiles has become difficult due to not-too-favourable economic realities.

This was the hope-raising message delivered by the chairman/CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mofid G. Karameh, to guests at the launch of the Geely Coolray crossover SUV recently in Lagos, where he announced a unique buy-back arrangement available to all the brand’s customers.

Karameh disclosed that not only do intending buyers of Coolray and other Geely vehicles in Mikano’s stable enjoy an accessible finance scheme to ease the purchase of the various models, motoring is made hassles-free for them with generous warranty cover and reliable after-sales support.

The chairman remarked: “Geely Nigeria offers the best value proposition with all its premium cars coming with a 5-year/ 150,000km best in country warranty, guaranteed re-sale value via a buy-back plan; meaning that after a few years of driving your Geely vehicle, we can buy it back from you and you drive off with an upgrade!

“We offer the lowest maintenance costs regarding affordable and readily available spare parts and after-sales service; financing options to make the ownership of our premium vehicles easier on our customers and all of this is and more,100 percent-backed by Mikano’s assured guarantee.”

According to him, Geely Nigeria is the result of an exclusive partnership between Mikano International and Geely Auto, stressing that the “powerful partnership” is based on the strength of two companies that share a common vision, which is making premium products and services standard for everyone.

He further stated, “Mikano International for over 28 years has grown into a leading solution provider in the power generation, steel fabrication, electrical and lighting, heavy construction equipment/forklifts, automobile and general civil works industries with fully operational showrooms and branch offices in major cities nationwide.

“We are the largest assembler of power generating sets in Africa and we operate a state-of-the-art workshop for our maintenance services and manage the sales and services of globally-recognised brands as Yorc, Perkins and MPU.

“And, of course, our journey into the auto industry with the Mikano Motors sub-division that Geely Nigeria comes under. Our steps into the automobile have led us to building a world-class assembly plant in our ultra- modern complex fondly referred to as Karameh City. Our Geely models are currently being assembled here, adhering strictly to global industry standards with the best qualified professionals on board.

“The Geely partnership was cemented in 2019, a result of the recognition of two brands with expansion and provision of quality products, after-sales services and customer satisfaction as key goals. Just like Mikano, Geely Autos had grown over the years and registered huge accomplishments and we are proud to be partnered with them to bring hi-tech and innovative autos to the Nigerian market.”