Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolence to the government and people of Rivers State over the death of Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, saying his contributions to law and jurisprudence in the country remain a legacy of integrity and nationalism.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted with deep conviction that the legal luminary used his knowledge, wisdom and experience in serving the nation he loved so much, working diligently as a scholar for many years, before transiting to the judiciary, and pursuing his passion of ensuring fairness through the Federal Revenue Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The President further acknowledge many historic roles the late Karibi-Whyte had played in growing Nigeria’s legal system, strengthening democratic institutions and shaping the policy direction of many governments and international agencies.

According to him, the late legal icon had served as Chairman, Nigerian Constitutional Conference, 1994-1995, Counterfeit Currency Tribunal, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities, and Judge and Vice-President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague.