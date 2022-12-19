Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football after missing France’s run to the World Cup final.

Benzema was sent home on the eve of the tournament after picking up an injury, but there was some speculation that he could have returned for the final after playing in a friendly for Real Madrid.

However, he reportedly rejected the opportunity to go back to Qatar after falling out with manager Didier Deschamps, and has now taken to social media to confirm that he has decided to call time on his international career.