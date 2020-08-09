Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Sunday, described the Senator who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, late Buruji Kashamu as a lover of humanity.

The governor, who poured the eulogy during a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Ijebu Igbo, said the late Senator was a man who impacted positively on many lives as a father, leader and philanthropist.

He stated that despite their different political affiliations and ideologies, Kate Kashamu and he shared an intimate friendship, even though the late Senator was one of his opponents in Ogun State’s 2019 gubernatorial election.

Abiodun commiserated with the wife of the deceased, Madam Susan Buruji-Kashamu, their daughter, Sherifat, the entire Kashamu family, and the people of Ijebu Igbo and Ogun State in general over the tragic loss of the icon.

He bid him farewell and prayed for the repose of his soul in Almighty Allah’s Aljanah Firdaus.