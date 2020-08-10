Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were buried yesterday, at his Ijebu-Igbo country home.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial district during the eighth Assembly, died on Saturday at a Lagos specialist hospital as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The senator was buried at around 12: 45p.m at his private residence in accordance with Islamic rites.

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, former deputy governors of the state, Senator Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun, were among dignitaries who paid their last respect to the late Senator.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the burial included Senator Lekan Mustapha, immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati, former chairman of Ijebu North Local Government, royal fathers represented by their staff of office as well as leaders and members of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ijebu North local Government Area.

In his sermon, the Grand Mufti of Ogun State Muslims, Sheik Mikhail Shile Rufai, described the late politician as a generous man, who placed highest premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

He admonished the gathering to always remember death and engage in good deeds while alive.

Governor Dapo Abiodun described the late Kashamu as a lover of humanity.

The governor, who poured the eulogy during a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Ijebu Igbo, said the late Senator was a man who impacted positively on many lives as a father, leader and philanthropist.

He stated that despite their different political affiliations and ideologies, they shared an intimate friendship.

In his reaction, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, described his demise as shocking and sad.

Governor Uzodimma said Nigerian have lost one of their generous souls who would be sorely missed.

He said apart from the deceased not failing to make his voice heard as a senator from Ogun State, he had an unusual attachment to his constituents that they will not forget in a hurry because of his kind heartedness and generous spirit.

Detribalised Nigerian, passionate about people’s welfare – Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has condoled with the government and people of Ogun over the death of Kashamu.

In a statement from his office, yesterday, Dr. Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Kashamu family.

While acknowledging the philanthropic gestures of the late senator, the chief whip expressed sadness over the loss and prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased.

“I received with pain, the news of the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu. The late Kashamu was a philanthropist and consummate politician, who was passionate about the welfare of his people.

“The deceased was a notable figure in the political space, having served as a senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly. He was a detribalised Nigerian,’’ Kalu said.

The former governor of Abia prayed to God to comfort the family members, friends and associates of the deceased.

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement issued in Ijebu-Igbo by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, described the late Senator as a “courageous politician, who gave his all to any cause he believed in.”

“He played politics without bitterness. Even as a candidate who just lost elections, he was quick to congratulate the winner and also visited the Iperu country home of Prince Dapo Abiodun to congratulate him a day after the announcement of the 2019 governorship elections results.”

“Kashamu’s words during the visit remain memorable as he said: ‘Elections are gone, and winners have emerged, those elected as President or Governors become the president or governors for all. It is on this note that I wish to urge everyone to support and join hands with the winners to move our dear state and country forward.”