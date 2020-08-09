Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were buried on Sunday, amidst wailing by sympathisers who thronged his Ijebu-Igbo country home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, to witness his burial.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial district during the 8th Assembly, passed on, on Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants hospital in Lagos, as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The senator, was however, buried at around 12: 45p.m at his private residence in accordance with Islamic rites.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, former deputy governors in the state, Senator Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun, were among dignitaries who paid their late respect to the late Senator.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the burial included Senator Lekan Mustapha, the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati, former Chairman of Ijebu North Local Government, royal fathers represented by their staff of office as well as leaders and members of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ijebu North local government.

In his sermon, the Grand Mufti of Ogun State Muslims, Sheik Mikhail Shile Rufai, said death is an inevitable end of all human and living beings.

The cleric described the late politician as a generous man, who placed highest premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

He admonished the gathering to always remember death and engage in good deeds while alive.

While praying for the repose of the soul of Kashamu, Rufai equally prayed for the safety, protection and Godly provisions for the family members he left behind.